Crews battle blaze at Oak Park restaurant, nearby businesses forced to evacuate

All Oak Park firefighters were on deck Tuesday morning putting out a blaze at a restaurant in the western suburb.

Crews responded to a call of a fire at 9:30 a.m. at Delia's Kitchen located at 1034 Lake Street in Oak Park, according to the Oak Park Fire Department.

Several other businesses and apartments on Lake Street have been evacuated as crews battle the flames, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

