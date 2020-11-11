Crews battle extra-alarm fire at Far South Side warehouse

article

An extra-alarm fire broke out Wednesday at a warehouse on the Far South Side.

The blaze was reported about 8:43 p.m. at a two-story building in the 11900 block of South Avenue O, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The incident was upgraded to a three-alarm fire and the building’s roof collapsed, officials said. A HazMat team was called to monitor some propane containers on the scene.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.