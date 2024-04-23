2 Lake Villa men charged with setting fire to former Round Lake Beach movie theater

article

Two Lake County men are facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to an old movie theater in Round Lake Beach over the weekend.

Round Lake Beach police and firefighters responded to a blaze at the former Regal Cinemas, located at 550 E. Rollins Rd., at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the fire caused significant damage to the interior of the building. After it was put out, investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.

David Dolan, 19, and Anthony Shields, 20, were arrested at their home in Lake Villa on Sunday.

Police say their investigation led them to the two men, one of whom has previous property damage arrests. When police took Dolan and Shields into custody, they found evidence of their role in the arson at their home.

Dolan and Shield were charged with felonies. They were being held pending a detention hearing.

The fire remains under investigation by Round Lake Beach Police with the assistance of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Police say the former theater has been boarded up for safety purposes.