Crews battle extra-alarm fire at Pullman factory
article
CHICAGO - An extra-alarm fire caused a roof collapse Sunday at a factory in Pullman on the South Side.
The blaze was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 103rd Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A hazardous materials response was ordered because it was unclear what was inside the factory.
The incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire and the roof of the building fell in, officials said.
The fire was under control shortly after 2:30 a.m., the fire department said. No injuries were reported, and crews remained at the scene putting out hot spots.
A roof collapsed during a two-alarm fire Aug. 30, 2020, at a factory in the 1000 block of East 103rd Street. | Chicago Fire Department