Crews battle extra-alarm fire at Pullman factory

An extra-alarm fire caused a roof collapse Sunday at a factory in Pullman on the South Side.

The blaze was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 103rd Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A hazardous materials response was ordered because it was unclear what was inside the factory.

The incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire and the roof of the building fell in, officials said.

The fire was under control shortly after 2:30 a.m., the fire department said. No injuries were reported, and crews remained at the scene putting out hot spots.