Crews rescue 6 after boat crashes into break wall near Navy Pier

Six people were rescued after a boat crash into a break wall near Navy Pier Monday morning.

About 2:25 a.m., the boat crashed into a break wall just south of Navy Pier, Chicago police said.

Six adults were safely rescued in good condition, police said.

About an hour earlier, a 43-year-old woman was rescued from the water near Foster Beach. She was taken to Weiss Hospital for an evaluation where her condition was stablized, police said.