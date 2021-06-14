Crews rescue 6 after boat crashes into break wall near Navy Pier
CHICAGO - Six people were rescued after a boat crash into a break wall near Navy Pier Monday morning.
About 2:25 a.m., the boat crashed into a break wall just south of Navy Pier, Chicago police said.
Six adults were safely rescued in good condition, police said.
Advertisement
About an hour earlier, a 43-year-old woman was rescued from the water near Foster Beach. She was taken to Weiss Hospital for an evaluation where her condition was stablized, police said.