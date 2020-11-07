Crowds celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Chicago

Thousands of people spontaneously filled the streets around Chicago's Trump Tower on Saturday, celebrating the apparent defeat of President Donald Trump.

The supporters of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were from all walks of life, coming together to dance, wave signs and make merry. Fox 32 Chicago found one woman handing out cocktails to strangers.

The crowds gathered outside bars to watch Biden and Harris give victory speeches in Delaware.

The celebrations came as Trump vowed to fight the apparent outcome in court.

Chicago Police told Fox 32 News that as of 9 p.m. Saturday night, there were no reports of any issues.