Crowds flock to Northalsted Market Days despite heat

It was thousands of people, lots of food and the freedom to be your authentic self. Northalsted Market Days is back this year with many people saying it’s stronger than ever.

"We’re outside and vaxed and we’re ready to have a good time," one person said.

On Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street, it was packed. A testing site was set up right at the entrance. Some 200 people today alone getting their nose swabbed, wanting to ensure sure they’re COVID-19 free.

"Everyone is pretty positive, coming in, wanting to be aware of how to stay safe," said Jill Perez from the North Shore Clinic Lab.

Just two blocks down from the testing site, vaccinations were available and quick. Luke Magana told us he’d put it off long enough and now had no excuse.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"I’ve been trying to get vaccinated but you know, life happens, you’re chilling, having fun," Magana said.

Up to 100,000 people are expected to attend the three-day music festival. It features 250 unique vendors and six stages of live music

For the LGBTQ community, its certainly the place to be

Advertisement

"I mean it just lets everybody be themselves, it’s amazing to bring everyone together, all is equal, love is love, just amazing," Sara Gronowski, of Bucktown, said.

