Crowds pack Navy Pier on first weekend it's fully reopened

The last weekend of May was the first weekend where Navy Pier was fully reopened, and all day Sunday, thousands of families enjoyed quality time at the Pier amid a sense of normalcy.

"We’re all vaccinated, my son got vaccinated the first day he was eligible so we’re all pretty excited," said Gregory Miller of Oak Park.

Olushola Olojo was visiting from Detroit.

"It great to be out again after sitting at home for a year and a half," said Olojo.

Back again were long lines at concessions, children and adults having a blast on the merry-go-round, tourists trying to snap the perfect selfie and, of course, the opportunity to ride the Pier’s iconic Ferris Wheel.

"It's the view, it’s absolutely the view, being able to see out onto the lake, see the city, there’s no better spot to do it," Miller said.

Currently, half of adults are fully vaccinated in the U.S and in Illinois.

"We should take advantage of this because many countries are still locked down," said Max Campus. "Just be careful, have fun."