Crown Point man arrested with fentanyl after I-65 crash: ISP

A 31-year-old Crown Point man was arrested on Wednesday after crashing his truck on Interstate 65 and allegedly being found with fentanyl and other drugs.

The incident began when Indiana State Police spotted a red Dodge pickup truck crash into the center median wall on I-65 near the 257-mile marker, just south of Ridge Road.

The driver, later identified as Alex R. Parks, allegedly left the scene of the crash but was caught up with about a mile north where police pulled him over.

During the stop, troopers searched Parks’ vehicle and reportedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, including fentanyl, marijuana, Xanax, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine.

Alex Parks and drugs recovered | ISP

Parks was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail. He is facing a felony charge for possession of a narcotic drug and four other misdemeanor charges.

Police said more charges may be filed. The investigation is ongoing.