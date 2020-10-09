Crystal Lake man charged in home burglary
MCHENRY CO., Ill. - A man allegedly tried to disguise himself by wearing a wig when he broke into a home Thursday in McHenry County.
David Khollman, 49, of Crystal Lake, is charged with felony residential burglary, misdemeanor criminal trespass to a residence and disorderly conduct, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded about 1:21 a.m. to a home in the area of Riverside Drive and Sherman Boulevard after the resident reported suspicious activity, the sheriff’s office said.
Khollman was arrested in the area a short time later, the sheriff’s office said. He allegedly stole several items from the home and wore a long wig during the break-in.
He is expected to appear in court Friday.