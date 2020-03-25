Crystal Lake man charged with sexually assaulting child

article

A 33-year-old man from Crystal Lake is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at his home in the northwest suburb.

Jonathan Gomes faces three felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

On March 19, a concerned parent in Huntley called police to report an alleged assault in Gomes’ Crystal Lake home, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office investigated and determined that Gomes sexually assaulted a minor in his household, the sheriff’s office said.

A McHenry County judge ordered Gomes held without bail.

He was scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.