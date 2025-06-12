Crystal Lake motorcyclist killed after crash near Hebron, police say

The Brief A 44-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle crash near Hebron in Greenwood Township on Wednesday. At around 5:23 p.m., authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash near the 5800 block of Route 47. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.



A 44-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle crash near Hebron in Greenwood Township on Wednesday, authorities said.

What we know:

At around 5:23 p.m., authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash near the 5800 block of Route 47.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Route 47 and a 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound.

The motorcycle crossed the center line, striking the Ford and then striking a trailer pulled by a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the McHenry Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.