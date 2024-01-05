Crystal Lake tragedy: Investigation reveals family dispute led to shooting that killed 4

A months-long investigation revealed that a family dispute in unincorporated Crystal Lake led to a shooting that left three women dead and the shooter.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m., Aug. 9, 2023, in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.

Deputies were called for shots fired and when they arrived, they found three women were fatally shot, another woman was critically injured and the shooter, a man, also had a gunshot wound.

All the people involved were family members, authorities say.

Investigators later determined that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute that took a deadly turn.

Deputies say the armed man shot all four women, killing three of them before turning the gun on himself.

The shooter later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. The fourth woman who was critically injured survived the shooting and has been released from the hospital, officials say.

Authorities say the shooter had likely suffered from a mental health crisis before the shooting.

The family had no criminal history with the sheriff's office and the shooter, who hasn't been identified, did have a valid FOID card and an Illinois Concealed Carry License.

