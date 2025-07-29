CTA Blue Line service resumes with delays after police activity near Rosemont
CHICAGO - Blue Line trains are running again Tuesday morning after police activity near Rosemont temporarily suspended service between O’Hare and Jefferson Park, according to the CTA.
What we know:
Full service has resumed along the Blue Line, though residual delays and congestion continue. Platforms and trains may be more crowded than usual as operations return to normal.
Earlier, service was halted between O’Hare and Jefferson Park, with shuttle buses providing rides through the affected area. Trains had continued to operate between Forest Park and Jefferson Park.
What we don't know:
Details about the police activity have not yet been released.
What you can do:
Riders are encouraged to allow extra time for travel and can check CTA status updates at transitchicago.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the CTA.