CTA Blue Line service resumes after gas leak, evacuation at Jackson station

CTA Blue Line service is resuming with delays after a gas leak Friday prompted an evacuation at the Jackson station in the Loop.

As of 11:11 a.m., trains were standing at Jackson because of “fire department activity,” according to a service alert from the CTA. Service was temporarily suspended between Damen and UIC/Halsted.

Trains were running again with residual delays by 12:18 p.m., according to the CTA.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said crews responded to a gas leak at the station about 11:10 a.m. The station was evacuated and Peoples Gas representatives were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported, Merritt said.