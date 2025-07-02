CTA Blue Line service delayed between Forest Park and Pulaski

The Brief CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Forest Park and Pulaski/Congress due to an obstruction near Cicero. Shuttle buses provided service to Forest Park for several hours before service was restored.



CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Forest Park and Pulaski/Congress stations due to an obstruction near Cicero, officials announced early Wednesday.

Blue Line train service stalls on Forest Park branch

What we know:

The disruption, which began around 2:10 a.m., affected d trains on the Forest Park branch. Trains were operating only between O’Hare and Pulaski/Congress until around 4:40 a.m. when service resumed.

Prior to service being restored, shuttle buses ran between Pulaski/Congress and Forest Park in both directions. CTA officials have not said what caused an obstruction on the tracks.

Minor delays are expected on the Blue Line this morning, transit officials said.

What you can do:

Riders are encouraged to listen for announcements at stations and on trains for updates, and to allow extra travel time.

Check out the CTA website for real-time updates.