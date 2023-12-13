CTA Blue Line trains bypass Western Station as police investigate shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot at the Western CTA Blue Line Station Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery.

Trains were bypassing the station located in the 400 block of South Western Avenue as of 7 a.m. due to police activity.

The victim was approached by an unknown offender who demanded his property just before 7 a.m. The victim refused, and the offender shot him.

Chicago police say the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was listed in fair condition.

Nothing was stolen and no one is in custody for the shooting.

The station was closed as police investigate.