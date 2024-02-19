Shots fired on CTA Blue Line train in Wicker Park; suspect in custody
CHICAGO - A man is in custody after shooting at a CTA employee on a Blue Line train in Wicker Park early Monday morning.
Chicago police say a 32-year-old man got into an argument with an employee of the CTA and pulled a gun.
The incident happened just as the train was pulling away from the station in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just after 1 a.m.
The offender fired shots, but no one was injured. He was arrested on the scene and a handgun was recovered.
Police say the victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for observation. The offender was also transported to Norwegian Hospital for observation.
Area Five Detectives are investigating