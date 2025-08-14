Expand / Collapse search

CTA Blue Line service temporarily stopped on part of Forest Park branch

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 14, 2025 5:34am CDT
The Brief

    • Blue Line service was halted early Thursday due to a medical emergency near the Cicero station.
    • Trains stopped for about 90 minutes between Pulaski and Forest Park.
    • Service later resumed, but delays persisted.

CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains were temporarily halted Thursday morning after a medical emergency on the tracks.

What we know:

The CTA said service was stopped around 3:49 a.m. between the Pulaski and Forest Park stations for a medical emergency for a person on the tracks near Cicero.

Around 5:30 a.m., the CTA announced trains were moving again and service was being restored.

What we don't know:

The nature of the medical emergency was not immediately clear. 

What you can do:

Shuttle buses are being provided from Forest Park to Pulaski in both directions.

The CTA advised riders to expect residual delays.

For real-time information, head over to the transit agency's website.

The Source: The information in this report came from the CTA.

