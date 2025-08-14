CTA Blue Line service temporarily stopped on part of Forest Park branch

The Brief Blue Line service was halted early Thursday due to a medical emergency near the Cicero station. Trains stopped for about 90 minutes between Pulaski and Forest Park. Service later resumed, but delays persisted.



CTA Blue Line trains were temporarily halted Thursday morning after a medical emergency on the tracks.

What we know:

The CTA said service was stopped around 3:49 a.m. between the Pulaski and Forest Park stations for a medical emergency for a person on the tracks near Cicero.

Around 5:30 a.m., the CTA announced trains were moving again and service was being restored.

What we don't know:

The nature of the medical emergency was not immediately clear.

What you can do:

Shuttle buses are being provided from Forest Park to Pulaski in both directions.

The CTA advised riders to expect residual delays.

For real-time information, head over to the transit agency's website.