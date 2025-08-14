CTA Blue Line service temporarily stopped on part of Forest Park branch
CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains were temporarily halted Thursday morning after a medical emergency on the tracks.
What we know:
The CTA said service was stopped around 3:49 a.m. between the Pulaski and Forest Park stations for a medical emergency for a person on the tracks near Cicero.
Around 5:30 a.m., the CTA announced trains were moving again and service was being restored.
What we don't know:
The nature of the medical emergency was not immediately clear.
What you can do:
Shuttle buses are being provided from Forest Park to Pulaski in both directions.
The CTA advised riders to expect residual delays.
For real-time information, head over to the transit agency's website.
The Source: The information in this report came from the CTA.