CTA bus and car crash: 14 injured after major collision on Chicago's South Side

Fourteen people were injured in a crash involving two cars and a CTA bus on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near 60th Street and State Street, which is located on the border of the Washington Park and Englewood neighborhoods.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, 10 of the injured were in good condition, while four people were in serious-to-critical condition. One of the injured was in very critical condition.

Vehicles involved in crash with CTA bus on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night | CFD

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. It came on a night when Chicago was seeing its first snowflakes of the season, but it's not known if the weather had any impact on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.