5 injured after CTA bus crashes on Lake Shore Drive near 47th, heavy delays expected

Five people were hospitalized after a loaded CTA bus crashed Thursday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, causing heavy delays during rush hour on the South Side.

Four adults and one child suffered minor injuries in the crash involving three cars and the bus in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive around 7:30 a.m. near 47th Street.

Fire officials said there were roughly 50 passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

