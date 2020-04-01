CTA bus driver beaten, robbed in Brainerd

article

A CTA bus driver was beaten and robbed Tuesday while driving through Brainerd on the South Side.

The bus driver pulled over about 11:40 p.m. and let someone on in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said. The passenger, a male, then started hitting the bus driver, and stole his cellphone before fleeing.

The bus veered onto the sidewalk and struck a sign, police said. The driver was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

There were no other passengers on the bus, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.