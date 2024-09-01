Woman killed after CTA bus crashes into motorcycle on Chicago's SW Side

A 41-year-old woman was killed after a motorcycle collided with a CTA bus in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood Sunday morning.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle northbound on Western Avenue near 78th Street when she was struck by a CTA bus, also traveling northbound.

The woman was transported to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Unit is currently investigating the crash.