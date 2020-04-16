CTA bus passengers robbed at gunpoint in Montclare: police

article

Chicago police are warning residents of two armed robberies reported in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, two males approached someone waiting at or near the CTA bus stop in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue, one male pulled out a gun and demanded money, Chicago police said in a community alert. I one robbery a black SUV was used.

The robberies happened about 2:30 p.m. March 28 and about 9 p.m. April 9, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.