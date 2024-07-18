CTA bus rider stabbed during West Side robbery

A CTA bus rider was stabbed during a robbery Wednesday night in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man got into an argument with another bus rider around 10:23 p.m. when the suspect pulled out a "sharp object" and cut him on the shoulder in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.