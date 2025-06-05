Teen charged with attempted murder in CTA bus shooting that wounded 2

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man has been charged in a CTA bus shooting that injured two people on Chicago’s Northwest Side in April. William Soto is accused of opening fire after an argument on the bus, striking a 40-year-old man and grazing a 22-year-old man. He was arrested June 3 and faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder.



An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on a CTA bus that left two men injured on Chicago’s Northwest Side in April.

William Soto, of Cragin, was arrested Wednesday in the first block of East 71st Street. He faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

CTA bus shooting

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting that happened just before midnight on April 27 in the 4800 block of West Belmont Avenue. Police said a 40-year-old man was arguing with Soto on a CTA bus when the suspect exited, pulled out a handgun, and opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing.

The 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. A 22-year-old man also suffered a graze wound to the ankle and was transported to Community First Medical Center in good condition.

Soto is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Thursday.