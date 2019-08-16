CTA bus window shot out with pellet gun on West Side

article

Someone shot out a window of a Chicago Transit Authority bus with a pellet gun Friday in Fifth City on the West Side.

Officers were called at 12:39 p.m. with reports of a group of males with a pellet gun on a CTA bus at Jackson Boulevard and Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

One of the males shot out the back window of the bus and the group ran away when the bus stopped, police said. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate, police said.