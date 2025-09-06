CTA crime: 2 men sought in Green Line robbery

article

The Brief Two men robbed a person at the CTA Green Line station in West Garfield Park on Aug. 24, police said. The suspects briefly struggled with the victim before stealing his belongings and fleeing. Detectives released descriptions of the men and are asking the public for tips.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a CTA robbery on the West Side last month.

What we know:

The incident happened about 7 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the CTA Green Line station in the 4000 block of West Lake Street in West Garfield Park, police said. Two men allegedly confronted the victim, engaged in a brief struggle and stole his belongings before fleeing.

One suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black hooded jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. The second suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a red shirt, dark pants and carrying a black backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ387367.