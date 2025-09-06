CTA crime: 2 men sought in Green Line robbery
Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a CTA robbery on the West Side last month.
What we know:
The incident happened about 7 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the CTA Green Line station in the 4000 block of West Lake Street in West Garfield Park, police said. Two men allegedly confronted the victim, engaged in a brief struggle and stole his belongings before fleeing.
One suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black hooded jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. The second suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a red shirt, dark pants and carrying a black backpack.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ387367.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.