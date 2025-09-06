Expand / Collapse search

CTA crime: 2 men sought in Green Line robbery

By Will Hager
Published  September 6, 2025 8:48pm CDT
West Garfield Park
Provided by Chicago police

    • Two men robbed a person at the CTA Green Line station in West Garfield Park on Aug. 24, police said. 
    • The suspects briefly struggled with the victim before stealing his belongings and fleeing.
    • Detectives released descriptions of the men and are asking the public for tips.

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a CTA robbery on the West Side last month.

What we know:

The incident happened about 7 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the CTA Green Line station in the 4000 block of West Lake Street in West Garfield Park, police said. Two men allegedly confronted the victim, engaged in a brief struggle and stole his belongings before fleeing.

One suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black hooded jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. The second suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a red shirt, dark pants and carrying a black backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ387367.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

