CTA crime: Train rider stabbed during attempted robbery

By Will Hager
Published  January 23, 2026 7:36am CST
A CTA train rider was stabbed during an attempted robbery Friday morning on the city's West Side

The Brief

    • A CTA rider was stabbed during an attempted robbery early Friday near the Central Green Line station, police said.
    • The 37-year-old victim suffered a cut to his forearm and was taken to a hospital in good condition.
    • No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A CTA train rider was stabbed during an attempted robbery Friday morning.

What we know:

The 37-year-old man was riding a train near the Central Green Line station around 2:30 a.m. when he was approached by someone armed with a "sharp object" who demanded his belongings, police said.

A struggle broke out between the two men and the victim was cut on his forearm. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Recent CTA stabbings

Dig deeper:

Several people have been stabbed on CTA property this year.

On Jan. 5, a man and a woman were stabbed during a fight on the 69th Street Red Line platform.

Six days later, a 34-year-old was stabbed on a Red Line train near the same station during an argument with another rider.

A man was stabbed to death while he was sleeping on a CTA Blue Line train on Jan. 10 near the Clark/Lake station. The entire attack was recorded on the suspect's cellphone, according to court documents.

Demetrius Thurman, 40, was charged with first-degree murder a day after the attack.

A man is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing and killing a man at a downtown CTA station.

Big picture view:

The incident comes as the CTA is under increasing scrutiny by the federal government, which is demanding more action to cut crime and threatening the loss of around $50 million in funding if the transit agency does not act quickly.

The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago reporting.

