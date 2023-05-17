CTA to extend electric bus service to Chicago's South Side

The Chicago Transit Authority has revealed its plans to expand electric bus service to the South Side of the city.

Starting this week, the agency will introduce electric buses on the 63 Route, following the upgrade of its third bus facility to accommodate these vehicles.

The 63 Route stretches from Woodlawn to Chrysler Village.

The CTA aims to transition to a fully electrified bus fleet by 2040 and currently possesses 25 electric buses in its existing fleet.