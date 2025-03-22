Chicago train robbery suspect struck victim, took her cellphone, police say

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck and robbed a victim on a CTA Green Line train last week.

The incident happened on the train car on March 12, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, struck her multiple times on the head, and took her cellphone before fleeing the train car.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a black hair cover, a light purple wig, a red sweater, and blue jeans. They also released images of the suspect:

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJJ179933.