CTA vandalism suspects sought for breaking Green Line train windows

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of breaking CTA train windows.

Around noon on Thursday, two men were seen kicking windows on Green Line train, causing the windows to break near the Cottage Grove station, 800 E. 63rd St., according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact CPD's Mass Transit unit at (312) 745-4706.

No further information was immediately available.

