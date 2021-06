The CTA is looking to hire more workers as more people return to public transit.

The agency announced that it wants to hire 400 part-time bus drivers.

Applicants do not need a commercial license.

Starting pay for drivers is $23 per hour.

The CTA is also looking to hire mechanics, warehouse workers and machinists with salaries ranging from about $20 to $49 an hour

