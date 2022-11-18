CTA Holiday Train makes jubilant return next week

For the 31st time, the CTA is rolling out its vibrant holiday train and bus to rev up Christmas spirit this year.

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train begins service on Friday, Nov. 25. Santa and his elves will ride along outside the train to greet children and families. You can track the train here. Look for the candy cane icon to find the Holiday Train and when it might be getting close to your neighborhood station.

The CTA Holiday Bus will hit Chicago streets starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Inside the bus, visitors will find a miniature village, lights, and holiday-themed seats.

Green Line on Friday, Nov. 25 11/25

Green Line on Saturday, Nov. 26 11/26

Green Line on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Orange Line & Brown Line on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Orange Line & Brown Line on Thursday, Dec. 1

Orange Line & Brown Line on Friday, Dec. 2

Orange Line & Brown Line on Saturday, Dec. 3

Red Line on Tuesday, Dec. 6

Purple Line on Wednesday, Dec. 7

Red Line on Thursday, Dec. 8

Purple Line on Friday, Dec. 9

Red Line on Saturday, Dec. 10

Pink Line on Tuesday, Dec. 13

Pink Line on Wednesday, Dec. 14

Blue Line on Thursday, Dec. 15

Blue Line on Friday, Dec 16

Blue Line on Saturday, Dec. 17

Yellow Line Skokie on Monday, Dec. 19

Click here to check out the full Allstate CTA holiday bus schedule.