CTA is getting busier: Number of weekday passengers has nearly doubled since January

Chicago Transit Authority buses and trains are getting more crowded as more people return to public transit.

The CTA said that in January, they were averaging about 400,000 rides per weekday and 10.8 million rides over the month. But in September, monthly ridership doubled to 21. million; almost 800,000 people rode the CTA on a typical September weekday.

Ridership reached a peak of 846,000 on September 17, which was Riot Fest.

The CTA said that more people are returning to the Loop, with 29,300 average weekday rides in September, compared to 9,800 in January.

The CTA said that weekend and holiday ridership is at about 60% to 65% of pre-pandemic levels.

