CTA looks to widen Addison Red Line to better accommodate large crowds

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is looking to widen the Addison Red Line to better accommodate crowds after Cubs games and concerts.

CTA officials outlined preliminary plans for the Addison stop earlier this month.

The proposal lengthens the platform to handle longer trains and adds more accessible entrances and exits.

A planning study for the Addison expansion won't happen until after the first phase of the Red and Purple Modernization Project, currently underway in Uptown and Edgewater.