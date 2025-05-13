Person dies after falling onto CTA tracks, causing service disruptions

The Brief A male victim died after falling onto the CTA tracks in the Loop early Tuesday morning. It was unclear what led to the person falling.



A person fell onto the CTA tracks in the Loop and died early Tuesday morning, causing delays for commuters over multiple hours.

The incident happened in the 100 block of West Lake Street around 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene where an unidentified male victim fell onto the CTA tracks.

He died at the scene.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.

By around 6:30 a.m., the service on the Blue Line was restored. CTA monitors told Fox 32 that all operations were back to normal.

Several customers had their commutes disrupted, especially those seeking to take the Blue Line to get to O'Hare International Airport. Many opted for public transit amid ongoing construction on the Kennedy Expressway.

Those with scheduled flights were a bit nervous about having to wait to board a train.

What we don't know:

Police say the victim was not hit by the train, but it is unclear what the cause of death was.

It was also unclear what led him to fall onto the tracks.

Police did not identify the victim.