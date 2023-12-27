CTA teams up with Miller Lite to offer free train, bus rides to ring in the new year

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is partnering with Miller Lite this New Year's Eve to provide free rides for customers.

From 10 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday, free rides will be available across the system on both CTA trains and buses.

The Miller Lite Free Rides program was created to encourage Chicago residents to ring in the new year responsibly.

"We are always happy to provide free rides for our customers as they celebrate New Year’s Eve with relatives and friends," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We extend our gratitude for Miller Lite as they continue to sponsor the Free Rides program every year so that our customers can have a safe and affordable transit option as they ring in 2024."

During the free-ride period, CTA authorities say customers will not need to tap their Ventra cards or use any sort of payment to board trains or buses.

No refunds will be given to customers who elect to touch their fare card or another form of payment on fare card readers during the free-ride period.

As part of the sponsorship, Miller Lite pays a fee that covers the cost of all rides to help offset the operation costs of running trains and buses during the hours in which free rides are offered.