CTA, Metra officials break down how upcoming winter storm will affect commutes

The Chicago Transit Authority and Metra are preparing for the upcoming storm headed for Chicago by the end of this week.

The CTA released a statement Wednesday saying it plans to provide as much service as possible for Thursday and Friday, as crews work overnight and throughout the day to keep trains and buses running.

Winter weather can be unpredictable. The CTA will keep customers up to date on their website transitchicago.com.

There may be some cases where customers will experience delays, CTA officials warn.

Metra released a statement Wednesday as well saying it will reduce service on most lines across its system on Friday, Dec. 23. Metra will operate its normal weekday schedule on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Metra will operate a modified Saturday schedule on most of its lines this Friday, Dec. 23. Metra’s SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines, which don’t normally operate on weekends, will run on their current weekday schedules. The North Central Service will operate a modified weekday schedule Friday.

Schedule details for each line can be found on metra.com.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Metra employees will be out throughout the holiday period to clear snow and address any issues that arise due to the storm.

The CTA says they will deploy snowplow trains and will be checking the buses and trains to be sure the heat is working properly.

Metra and CTA customers are strongly encouraged to allow extra travel time. CTA suggests using the Bus and Train Trackers to get arrival information. These tools will help limit time spent waiting outdoor, officials say.