CTA passenger stabbed during fight on bus in Bronzeville

A man was stabbed during a fight on a CTA bus in Bronzeville Friday morning.

Police say a 48-year-old man was traveling on a bus in the 4300 South South Cottage Grove Avenue when he got into an argument.

The male offender pulled a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing from the bos on foot.

The victim was transported in good condition with stab wounds to the left leg and back. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.