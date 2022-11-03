CTA president says he will appear at next City Hall hearing

The president of the CTA says he won't be ghosting another city hall hearing.

Dorval Carter, Jr. has been under fire for skipping council hearings on transit rider complaints.

In letters sent to aldermen and posted on Twitter, Carter promised to appear at the Nov. 10 meeting.

This comes as calls grow louder for Carter's resignation.

The CTA has been under intense scrutiny for months, with officials, residents and employees blasting the transit system for long wait times, deteriorating conditions, security issues and "ghost" buses and trains that show up late or not at all.