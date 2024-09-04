CTA Red Line Extension Project to bring thousands of jobs to Chicago's Far South Side

Over the next five years, Chicago's Far South Side will see thousands of new job opportunities as part of the CTA's Red Line Extension Project.

This Saturday, community members can explore these opportunities at the Fourth Annual Shop Roseland event.

Held at the corner of 115th and Michigan, the future location of a new CTA Park and Ride, the event will spotlight details about the Red Line Extension Project.

The day will feature around 65 vendors and entrepreneurs, including food trucks and local artisans, and provide information on future job openings.

With the extension project set to generate over 12,000 construction jobs alone, this event is a key opportunity for locals to learn more and get involved.

"The Far South Side of Chicago has been at a big disadvantage in terms of transit. It’s the only part of the metropolitan area that doesn’t have access to rapid transit, and the Far South Side deserves what the rest of the city and suburban area has," said CTA spokesperson Tammy Chase.

Shop Roseland starts at noon on Saturday and continues until 4 p.m.

The event will include a kids' zone and is free for community members to attend.