CTA Red Line resumes normal service after 'person on tracks' near Grand

The CTA Red Line has resumed normal service after being rerouted to elevated tracks Monday between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations due to a person on the tracks near the Grand station.

The transit authority first announced that trains were standing near Grand about 4:05 p.m., and rerouted service to the elevated tracks around the Loop about 20 minutes later.

At 5:17 p.m. the CTA announced that trains were resuming their normal service and passengers should allow extra travel time.

Police confirmed that officers were investigating a person on the tracks near the Grand station, but could not provide further details about the incident.

Red Line trains were already bypassing the 69th Street station Monday afternoon after a shooting on the South Side platform.