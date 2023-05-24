2 charged with robbing man CTA Red Line train: police

article

Two people have been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train last week.

Police say Anthony Cheeks, 19, and Xyaria Fairchild, 18, were arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in a robbery on the CTA.

The incident occurred on May 17 at approximately 2:20 a.m. on a train near the 35th Street Station.

Cheeks and Fairchild forcefully took property from the victim, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

They were both charged with a felony for robbing a victim that was handicap or over the age of 60.

Both offenders were scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.