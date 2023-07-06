Boy, 12, among 4 charged in CTA Red Line robbery: police

Four boys under the age of 18 were charged in connection to a violent robbery on a CTA Red Line train near 35th Street Wednesday.

Police say the boys were arrested at 10:12 p.m., less than 30 minutes after they robbed and beat a 19-year-old man who was riding the train in the 100 block of 35th Street.

The offenders, a 12-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were charged with felonies.

They allegedly implied that they were armed when they robbed and beat the victim.

Each child faces felony counts of robbery and indicating they were armed with a firearm, battery in a public place and battery of a transit employee or passenger.

One of the 16-year-old was charged with misdemeanor count of reckless conduct as well.

No additional information is available.