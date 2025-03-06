15-year-old boy robbed 3 teens on CTA train: police

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was arrested this week for allegedly robbing three teens on a CTA train in December. The teen faces three felony counts of aggravated robbery, suggesting he was armed with a firearm. The identity of the teen is not being released because he was charged as a juvenile.



A 15-year-old boy was arrested this week after allegedly robbing three teens on a CTA train last year.

The teen faces three felony counts of aggravated robbery, indicating he was armed with a firearm.

Multiple robberies

The backstory:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 29, 2024, in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street, when the teen, along with others, robbed three other teens by force on a CTA train.

Police arrested the juvenile on Wednesday in the 11300 block of South Normal Avenue.

No additional information was provided.

What we don't know:

The identity of the teen will not be released as he was charged as a juvenile.