15-year-old boy robbed 3 teens on CTA train: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was arrested this week after allegedly robbing three teens on a CTA train last year.
The teen faces three felony counts of aggravated robbery, indicating he was armed with a firearm.
Multiple robberies
The backstory:
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 29, 2024, in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street, when the teen, along with others, robbed three other teens by force on a CTA train.
Police arrested the juvenile on Wednesday in the 11300 block of South Normal Avenue.
No additional information was provided.
What we don't know:
The identity of the teen will not be released as he was charged as a juvenile.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.