CTA Red Line shooting: Woman killed during argument on platform

The Brief A woman was shot and killed after an argument at the 69th Street Red Line station. The suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim in the neck and fled the scene. Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made.



A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night after an argument on the CTA Red Line platform at the 69th Street station, police said.

Red Line shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:46 p.m. when an unidentified woman, believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, got into an argument with another woman on the platform, police said. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the neck before fleeing.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or provided a description of the suspect. It is unclear what led to the argument or whether the two women knew each other.

Police have not said whether surveillance footage captured the shooting or if there were any witnesses.