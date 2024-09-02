1 critically injured after being stabbed multiple times on CTA Red Line train; no suspect in custody

The Brief A 37-year-old person is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during an argument on a CTA Red Line train on Monday afternoon. The victim fled the train and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. No suspects are in custody yet, and Area Three detectives are currently investigating the incident.



A person was critically wounded after being stabbed multiple times on a CTA Red Line train Monday afternoon.

At about 1:13 p.m., a 37-year-old victim and another person got into an argument on a CTA Red Line train in the 900 block of West Wilson Avenue, police said.

The argument then turned physical and the male offender stabbed the 37-year-old multiple times in the body.

The victim fled the train at the Wilson Red Line Station to the 4700 block of North Broadway. The victim was then transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.