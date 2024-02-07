‘It’s really bad on the train': CTA riders caught smoking in plain sight despite ban

Smoking has not been allowed on Chicago Transit Authority trains, buses and platforms for quite some time. However, many riders are still disregarding the rule.

The CTA said Wednesday they're taking proactive measures to address smoking on its properties after the Chicago Police Department reported a significant increase in smoking citations issued in 2023, marking the highest number since 2019.

FOX 32's Nate Rodgers on Wednesday went undercover on the Red Line, where he found many passengers enjoying one puff after another.

Some enjoyed cigarettes on the train and others were caught rolling up marijuana.

Throughout the train stations, CTA has posted signage, digital messages and audio reminders that smoking is prohibited. The audio messages also encourage riders to report smoking to CTA staff.

"Nobody on the train wants to address it. We just cough, get on another car," one rider said.

"It's bad – it's really bad on the train," rider Monai Simper said.

In 2023, CPD issued 6,385 citations for smoking violations, surpassing figures from previous years: 4,024 in 2022, 4,341 in 2021 and 4,530 in 2020.

CPD has started to intensify its efforts to enforce the smoking regulations.

FOX 32 found another passenger with an unlit cigarette in his mouth while riding a train. However, when he exited, he plugged in a Bluetooth speaker and enjoyed a smoke while walking back and forth on a CTA platform.

CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. emphasized the importance of adherence to the smoking ban, highlighting its impact on public health and the overall transit experience.

"Smoking on CTA trains, buses, and stations is not just illegal, it’s thoughtless. Not only is it a public health issue for those inhaling second-hand smoke, but it’s a nuisance to others who just want an enjoyable transit riding experience," said Carter.

The CTA is actively engaging with customers to reinforce the ban. In 2023, the CTA received over 1,000 smoking-related complaints from passengers. The Red and Blue lines, which operate 24/7, accounted for the highest number of complaints, with 438 and 313.

Customers are encouraged to report any instances of smoking to CTA staff or security guards.