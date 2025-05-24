Chicago crime: At least 10 suspects robbed, pepper sprayed couple on train, police say

The Brief Chicago police are seeking about a dozen suspects in connection with a violent robbery on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month. The suspects allegedly beat a couple and used pepper spray on them to take their property. CPD released images of what appeared to be 14 people tied to the crime, but provided few specifics on each person's involvement.



Police are looking for at least 10 suspects who were allegedly involved in a robbery of a couple on a CTA Red Line train, and were even accused of using pepper spray on them, earlier this month.

What we know:

The robbery and battery on the Red Line took place near 608 South State Street on May 7, around 11:23 p.m. in Printer’s Row, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the suspects are at least African American males and females between the ages of about 15 and 25.

Police provided 14 photos of the alleged suspects, but did not give specific descriptions of them, nor what each was accused of doing in connection with the robbery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit anonymous tips at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ246554.